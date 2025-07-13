Atlanta recalled Daniel from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Daniel was recently placed on Gwinnett's temporary inactive list earlier this week after stepping away from the team to observe the birth of his child, but he's ready to return to action and will end up joining the big club for the second time this season. The right-hander previously made a one-inning relief appearance in an April 27 loss to the Diamondbacks, but he should fill a more prominent role Sunday in St. Louis. Atlanta has an opening in its rotation for the series finale, so Daniel will presumably start or serve as a bulk reliever. Over 14 appearances (13 starts) at Gwinnett this season, Daniel owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 59:31 K:BB across 71.2 innings.