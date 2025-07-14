Daniel did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to St. Louis. He allowed a run on two hits and three walks over four innings while striking out five.

Daniel was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his first MLB appearance since April 27. He ran into some trouble in the first two frames and coughed up a run in the second inning before retiring seven of the last eight batters he faced. Daniel has posted a 3.27 ERA over 71.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season. As of now, it's unclear if he'll stick around with Atlanta after the All-Star break. There may be room for Daniel to carve out a role as the team deals with a banged-up rotation, including injuries to Chris Sale (ribs) and Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow).