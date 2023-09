Daniel (1-1) yielded two hits and a walk over five shutout frames Friday, striking out two and earning a win over Oakland.

Daniel finished the game after Chase Silseth allowed one run through four frames. Daniel threw 47 of 61 pitches for strikes and worked around the only threat he faced in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old rookie registered a 2.19 ERA across 12.1 MLB frames since being promoted in early September. Daniel also posted a 2.15 ERA through 29.1 minor-league innings in 2023.