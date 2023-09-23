Daniel (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Twins.

Daniel took over for Jose Suarez in the second inning and was handed his first MLB loss after serving up a solo homer to Alex Kirilloff in the sixth. Daniel also allowed a pair of runs in the fourth inning while struggling with his command. He threw just 48 strikes on 91 pitches and has now walked eight batters in 7.1 career MLB innings. Daniel also walked seven batters in his last appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake.