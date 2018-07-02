McGuire (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, as he surrendered five runs on five hits and two walks while fanning four across 3.1 innings.

McGuire's first start of the season didn't last long, as he was lifted in the fourth inning following two solo home runs by Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo. After a shaky outing, it's unclear if he'll get another opportunity to start next time through the rotation. McGuire has accrued an ugly 7.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 12 strikeouts through 16.2 innings this season.