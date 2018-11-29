McGuire signed a contract with the Samsung Lions of the KBO on Wednesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

McGuire spent time with three organizations in 2018, though he only appeared in the majors for the Blue Jays and Angels. Across 38 big-league innings, the 29-year-old right-hander struggled to a 6.16 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 33:26 K:BB.