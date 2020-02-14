Rays' Deck McGuire: Joins Rays
McGuire signed minor-league deal with the Rays on Friday that includes an invite to big-league camp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McGuire spent the 2019 season in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Samsung Lions, but he struggled in 21 starts with a 5.05 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 100:66 K:BB over 112.1 innings. The 30-year-old is a longshot to make Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster, but he could still provide organizational depth as a starter or long reliever.
