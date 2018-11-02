McGuire was outrighted from the Angels' 40-man roster Friday.

McGuire was dealt to the Angels from Texas in mid-June and went on to make 17 appearances with Los Angeles in 2018, posting a disastrous 6.07 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with a 26:21 K:BB in 29.2 innings with the club. This move will allow the team to free up another spot on the 40-man roster in order to protect a younger prospect from the Rule 5 draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories