Adrianza said Friday that he has experienced issues with his lower back, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

It's uncertain whether or not Adrianza will require a trip to the injured list, but he said he received an MRI on Friday, which should help determine how long he may be out for. The 34-year-old has played in eight games since joining the Angels in late April, slashing .192/.250/.346 with two RBI in 28 plate appearances.