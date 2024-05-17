Adrianza received an injection in his back Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The injection was issued to relieve back spasms that caused Adrianza to land on the 10-day injured list May 9. Before being placed on the IL, Adrianza was 5-for-26 with one home run and two RBI in eight games.
