Adrianza (back) had not yet resumed baseball activities as of May 28, per MLB.com.
Adrianza has been out of action since early May due to back spasms. He had an injection May 16 and has been rehabbing, but his inability so far to return to baseball activities suggests that his return isn't imminent.
