Adrianza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Adrianza had started each of the past three games at third base while going 1-for-11 with a solo home run. Even with Miguel Sano (knee) on the injured list and with Luis Rengifo (illness) out of the lineup for the second game in a row, Adrianza will cede the hot corner to Cole Tucker in the series finale.