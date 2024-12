Adrianza announced via his Instagram page Tuesday that he's retiring from baseball after 12 major-league seasons.

Adrianza will finish his career having produced a .237 average with 22 home runs, 151 RBI, 187 runs scored and 19 stolen bases over 625 games with the Giants, Twins, Atlanta, Nationals and the Angels. He most recently appeared in eight contests with the Angels in 2024, going 5-for-26 with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored.