Adrianza (back) was released by the Angels on Saturday.
Adrianza has been out since early May with back spasms and he'll now have to prove his health prior to being signed by a new team down the road. In a corresponding move, the Angels selected the contract of Jose Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
More News
-
Angels' Ehire Adrianza: Not yet doing baseball activities•
-
Angels' Ehire Adrianza: Receives injection in back•
-
Angels' Ehire Adrianza: Lands on injured list•
-
Angels' Ehire Adrianza: Dealing with back problems•
-
Angels' Ehire Adrianza: Retreating to bench•
-
Angels' Ehire Adrianza: First MLB homer since 2021•