Adrianza went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

Adrianza notched his first round-tripper in 132 at-bats, dating back to October of 2021. After spending early portions of the season in Triple-A Salt Lake, Adrianza was called up on Apr. 21 with Anthony Rendon (hamstring) moved to the IL. Since then, Adrianza has gone 4-for-15 (.267) with three runs scored and two RBI.