The Angels acquired White (hip) and Tyler Thomas from Atlanta on Friday in exchange for Max Stassi (hip/personal) and David Fletcher, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This is basically a swap of bad contracts, with White's maybe being the worst of them all. He hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021 and holds a career .544 OPS in 306 plate appearances at baseball's highest level. On top of that, he is currently in recovery mode from May hip surgery. The 27-year-old former top prospect is due $15 million guaranteed between 2024-25 and carries a total of $4 million in buyouts on his club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.