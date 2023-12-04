White (hip) was traded from Seattle to Atlanta on Sunday along with Jarred Kelenic and Marco Gonzales in exchange for Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips.

White is entering his age-28 season and is owed $8 million over the next two seasons, but Seattle didn't use him in the majors in 2022 or 2023. Last season was a lost campaign for White, who ended up having hip surgery in May. He hasn't been a league-average hitter since his stint at Triple-A in 2021, and this was primarily a salary dump move by Seattle. White has a career .165/.235/.308 MLB slash line in 306 plate appearances.