Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that White (hip) is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

White hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021 due to a series of severe injuries, but he's made steady progress in his recovery from his latest hip surgery this past May and should be able to enjoy a relatively normal offseason. The 27-year-old former top prospect owns a career .165/.235/.308 big-league batting line with 10 home runs and 115 strikeouts in 306 plate appearances.