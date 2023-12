Atlanta outrighted White (hip) to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

White was just acquired from the Mariners on Sunday as part of the Jarred Kelenic trade, but the 27-year-old former top prospect has already lost his 40-man roster spot. He's a career .165/.235/.308 hitter in 306 major-league plate appearances and missed the majority of the 2023 season following May hip surgery.