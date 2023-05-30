Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said he expects White to miss a minimum of three months after undergoing surgery on his left hip May 22, MLB.com reports. "The surgery released the tendon that was impinging his joint and also cleaned up significant scar tissue in and around the hip area," Hollander said. "It will obviously be a lengthy rehab process. I would say three months minimum for him to be back out on a baseball field in some sort of rehab-type activity."

White appears to be headed for another lost season after he required another procedure on the same hip he had surgically repaired in 2021. The 27-year-old is expected to head to the Mariners' spring training complex in Arizona later this week to begin what will likely be an arduous rehab process. The Mariners won't have a more specific timeline for White's return until he gets further along in his rehab, but Hollander's comments suggest the first baseman won't be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until September at the earliest. White had previously been shelved after suffering a Grade 2 left groin strain while playing for Triple-A Tacoma on April 1, with the Mariners later determining after follow-up tests that he needed another hip surgery.