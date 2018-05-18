Angels' Ian Kinsler: Not in Friday's lineup
Kinsler is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Kinsler will receive a rare day off following 28 straight starts as Jefry Marte draws an infield assignment. Through 31 games this season, Kinsler is hitting .205/.285/.295 with just two home runs and five RBI. Expect him to be back in the starting lineup Saturday.
