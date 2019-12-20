Kinsler announced his retirement Friday and will move to a front-office role with the Padres, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 37-year-old hangs up his cleats after spending 14 seasons in the majors, appearing for the Rangers, Tigers, Angels, Red Sox and Padres. He'll finish his career with 257 homers, eighth among players whose primary position was second base. He winds up agonizingly close to the 2,000 hit milestone, wrapping things up with 1.999 hits and a .269/.337/.440 slash line. Kinsler won a world series with the Red Sox in 2018, adding that accomplishment to his four All-Star appearances and two Gold Gloves. The Padres have Jurickson Profar lined up to take over at second base.