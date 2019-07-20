Padres' Ian Kinsler: Role likely to decrease
Kinsler is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Kinsler had been occupying the short end of a platoon with Greg Garcia at second base lately, but the 36-year-old had started the past two games with lefties on the hill for the opposition. San Diego will face another southpaw (Jose Quintana) on Saturday, but Kinsler appears set to surrender his limited role at the keystone to top middle-infield prospect Luis Urias, who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and will immediately enter the lineup. If Urias quickly finds success and solidifies himself as the everyday second baseman the rest of the season, Kinsler could be in danger of losing his spot on the roster, as the Padres may not be able to justify keeping him around as a second utility man behind Garcia.
