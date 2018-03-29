Angels' Ian Kinsler: Not in Thursday's lineup

Kinsler (groin) will not take the field for Thursday's Opening Day contest against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Kinsler won't have to spend any time on the disabled list, but will get another day off after experiencing groin tightness prior to Tuesday's final spring contest. Prior to Thursday's game, the infielder said that he felt "pretty close" and expects to play soon.

