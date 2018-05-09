Blash will start in right field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rockies.

At least for the time being, Blash seems to have leapfrogged Kole Calhoun on the depth chart. Wednesday marks the righty-hitting Blash's third straight start, with the previous two coming against same-handed pitching. Blash went 1-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts in those contests, so he'll probably need to raise his production in the near future if he's to avoid falling into a platoon with Calhoun in right field.