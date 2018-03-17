Angels' Jabari Blash: Heads to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Blash to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Blash was traded to the Angels in February after being designated for assignment by the Yankees, and struggled in spring training with a .095 batting average, .519 OPS and two home runs in 21 at-bats. The 28-year-old has posted a .200/.323/.336 slash line in 235 at-bats with the Padres over the past two seasons, and is likely to serve as organizational outfield depth for the Angels to start 2018.
