Angels' Jaime Barria: Re-enters rotation Tuesday
Barria is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener in Oakland.
The Angels didn't have Barria make a start last week after a pair of off days allowed manager Brad Ausmus to go with a streamlined rotation. Barria's turn will come back up again Tuesday, and with no off days on the schedule until Sept. 12, the right-hander should be in store for a two-start week. He lines up for a second turn Sunday on the road versus the White Sox.
