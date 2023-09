Barria (hamstring) was activated off the injured list Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Barria will wind up missing just over the minimum 15 days with a hamstring issue. Working primarily as a long reliever, he owns a 5.67 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 79.1 innings this season, a far cry from the 2.61 ERA and 1.03 WHIP he managed in the same innings total last year. Jhonathan Diaz was optioned to clear a roster spot for his return.