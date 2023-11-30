Barria signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Barria rejected an outright assignment from the Angels and became a free agent earlier in the offseason, and he'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself with the Guardians. The 27-year-old righty posted a 5.68 ERA and 1.47 WHIP last year -- a sharp decline from his 2.61 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 2022. Barria's deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training, and a good spring could be enough for him to earn a spot in Cleveland's Opening Day bullpen.