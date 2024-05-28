Barria agreed in principle to a deal with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization over the weekend and is expected to finalize a contract in the coming days, Kim Geun-han of MKSports.co.kr reports.

For the time being, Barria remains under contract with the Guardians on a minor-league deal, but Triple-A Columbus placed him on its development list Friday in anticipation of him signing overseas. The 27-year-old right-hander made 34 appearances (six starts) for the Angels in 2023 but has worked exclusively with Columbus in 2024 after failing to win a big-league roster spot with the Guardians coming out of spring training. In 13 outings for Columbus spanning 24.1 innings, Barria has delivered a 4.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB.