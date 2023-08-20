Barria gave up nine runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Rays in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval had a rough outing of his own, and Los Angeles was already down 6-0 when Barria entered in the bottom of the fifth. Things got much worse for the team when Barria surrendered seven runs in the following frame, but manager Phil Nevin let the right-hander take his lumps, keeping him in the contest for another inning, during which he allowed two more runs. While the first two knocks the Rays notched against Barria were infield singles, the veteran gave up plenty of hard contact as well and served up three homers. He's been tagged for 13 runs over 3.1 frames across his past two outings, raising his ERA from 3.86 all the way up to 5.32.