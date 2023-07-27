Walsh was designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Walsh is gone from the 40-man roster in a string of moves following Wednesday night's trade for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. The 29-year-old first baseman was an All-Star in 2021 and posted an overall .850 OPS with 29 homers and 98 RBI across 118 games that season, but he drastically regressed in 2022 and had slashed just .119/.244/.224 through 28 major-league games this year while battling migraine headaches. He was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in late June and was batting .132 with a .624 OPS in 66 plate appearances there since the demotion.