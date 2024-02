Quijada (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander went Tommy John surgery last May and is poised to be sidelined for the first half of 2024, so his move to the 60-day IL is hardly a surprise. Quijada had a 3.98 ERA with three saves and 12 holds for the Angels in 2022 and could see some high-leverage chances once healthy.