Quijada (elbow) threw a bullpen session May 17 and May 21, per MLB.com.

Quijada is making his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent May 17, 2023. He's been rehabbing at the Angels' training facility in Arizona and could be ready to return to the majors in early July. Quijada will likely take on a low-leverage spot in the Angels' bullpen upon his return.