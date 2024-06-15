Quijada (elbow) threw to hitters in a live bullpen session June 11 and tossed live batting practice June 14, per MLB.com.

Since taking a pre-planned break from throwing for a week between late May and early June, Quijada has tossed a 25-pitch standard bullpen session along with the pair of sessions against live hitters. He's now nearly 13 months removed from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last season and appears to be doing well in his recovery. If Quijada continues to progress without any setbacks, he could rejoin the Angels' bullpen before the All-Star break.