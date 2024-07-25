Quijada allowed one walk in a scoreless inning Wednesday versus Seattle.

Quijada's outing was his first in the big leagues since he underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2023. The left-hander struggled a bit with his control in throwing just nine of 17 pitches for strikes, but he faced the minimum three batters, as a leadoff walk was wiped out on a double play. Quijada pitched in the sixth inning Wednesday, though he could eventually work his way up to higher-leverage work if he's able to string together a series of effective outings.