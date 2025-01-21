The Angels and Quijada avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.075 million contract Tuesday.

The deal also includes a $3.75 million club option for 2026. Quijada, 29, has missed much of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he returned in late July this past season and posted a 3.26 ERA and 24:17 K:BB over 19.1 innings. He could see some high-leverage relief work for the Angels in 2025.