The Angels and Quijada avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.075 million contract Tuesday.
The deal also includes a $3.75 million club option for 2026. Quijada, 29, has missed much of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he returned in late July this past season and posted a 3.26 ERA and 24:17 K:BB over 19.1 innings. He could see some high-leverage relief work for the Angels in 2025.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Hurls scoreless frame in 2024 debut•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Activated for season debut•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Takes rehab to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Continues progressing toward return•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Will resume throwing Monday•