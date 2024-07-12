Quijada (elbow) had his minor-league rehab assignment moved from the Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, per MLB.com.
Quijada logged five outings while with the organization's ACL club, allowing two runs on four hits while notching an 11:0 K:BB over 4.2 innings. In his first outing with Salt Lake on Wednesday, he walked two batters but didn't allow a run while recording two outs (one by strikeout). Quijada could be ready to return to the big-league club shortly after the All-Star break.
