Quijada (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow May 17, per MLB.com.
An MRI and multiple doctors' opinions in early May determined that Quijada needed the season-ending procedure. The lefty reliever is slated to miss about 12 months, so he could return around the middle of 2024. Quijada recorded four saves and five holds while posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 10 appearances prior to going down with the injury.
