Quijada was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Angels on Monday.

It's a procedural move that clears room on the 40-man roster, and the Angels needed it to selected the contract of Cesar Valdez on Monday. Quijada will miss all of the 2023 after it was revealed that the left-hander will need to undergo Tommy John surgery on his elbow.