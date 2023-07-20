Suarez (shoulder) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings for the Angels' Arizona Complex League team Tuesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Suarez last pitched for the Angels on May 7, when he departed his start against Texas after 2.2 frames with left shoulder discomfort. He was moved to the 60-day IL on June 20 but recently began throwing to hitters before taking part in the ACL game Tuesday. Per MLB.com, Suarez will make another rehab start Sunday, this time with a full-season affiliate. It hasn't yet been decided whether the left-hander will work as a starter or a reliever upon his eventual return to the big club.