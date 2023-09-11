Suarez (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday.
There had not been an update on Suarez's status since he was shut down in early August, but he apparently made significant progress in recent weeks and is ready to resuming pitching for the big club. The Angels have not announced any starting pitchers beyond Tuesday, so it's possible Suarez could jump right back into the rotation.
