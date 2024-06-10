Suarez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Suarez made 58 starts for the Angels over the past five seasons, but after losing out in a battle for a rotation spot in spring training, he's been working exclusively as a reliever in 2024 and has posted a 6.54 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB in 31.2 innings. He won't be moving into the rotation on merit, but he'll nonetheless slot into the starting spot that had been previously occupied by the struggling Reid Detmers, who was recently demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake. Even if Suarez acquits himself well in a starting role Tuesday, he could be headed back to the bullpen immediately thereafter with Chase Silseth (elbow) nearing a return from the 60-day injured list.