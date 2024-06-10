Share Video

Suarez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Suarez made 58 starts for the Angels over the past five seasons, but after losing out in a battle for a rotation spot in spring training, he's been working exclusively as a reliever in 2024 and has posted a 6.54 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB in 31.2 innings. He won't be moving into the rotation on merit, but he'll nonetheless slot into the starting spot that had been previously occupied by the struggling Reid Detmers, who was recently demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake. Even if Suarez acquits himself well in a starting role Tuesday, he could be headed back to the bullpen immediately thereafter with Chase Silseth (elbow) nearing a return from the 60-day injured list.

