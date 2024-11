Suarez signed a one-year contract with the Angels on Friday to avoid arbitration, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

By signing to a one-year deal Friday, Suarez will remain with the Angels for a seventh season. Across 22 major-league outings in 2024, Suarez posted a 6.02 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 56:27 K:BB across 52.1 innings.