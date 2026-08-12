Athletics' Jose Suarez: Shelved with hip strain

The Athletics placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right hip strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With Suarez hitting the shelf and right-hander Yunior Tur getting optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, the Athletics will call up right-hander Hayden Juenger and left-hander Drew Rom to fill the open spots in the bullpen. Suarez has been working in a long-relief role for the Athletics since being acquired from the Mariners in May and owns a 4.69 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 40.1 innings over 33 appearances.