Athletics' Jose Suarez: Opening Thursday's contest

Suarez will serve as the Athletics' opening pitcher during Thursday's game against the Tigers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Suarez has posted a 3.67 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 27 innings since joining the Athletics in mid-May, and he's now in line for his first opening assignment with the team. The 28-year-old lefty has maxed out at 3.2 frames in an appearance this season, but he may be limited to an inning or two before turning the ball over to Jack Perkins, who had been lined up to start Thursday but is now likely to pitch in bulk relief.