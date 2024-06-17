The Angels designated Suarez for assignment Monday.

Suarez looked like he was going to be a solid mid-rotation starter for the Angels when he posted a 3.86 ERA and 188:69 K:BB over 207.1 innings between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He's struggled mightily at the big-league level ever since, however, posting an 8.22 ERA over 29 appearances (eight starts). He also missed a large chunk of the 2023 season with shoulder problems. Still, as a 26-year-old that's shown promise in the past, another organization could take another chance at Suarez via trade or waiver claim.