Suarez tossed two scoreless frames Monday versus the Rangers in his Cactus League debut after overcoming a dead arm phase, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Suarez has been behind other starters in Angels' camp while battling through dead arm issues, but it looks like he's over the hump. The left-hander currently appears on the outside looking in for a spot in the Halos' rotation, but he's out of options so he could settle into a long relief role initially.