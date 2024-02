Suarez will make $925,000 in 2024 after losing his arbitration case to the Angels on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Suarez had an 8.29 ERA across 33.2 innings last season and was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old lefty posted a 3.86 ERA in 45 appearances (34 starts) during the 2021-22 campaigns, and he'll likely need to get back to that form to have a chance of working out of the rotation regularly in 2024.