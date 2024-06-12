Suarez (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings.

Suarez's first start of the year did not benefit him or the Angels. He allowed a pair of runs in the second after giving up two triples and a single, and Randal Grichuk would add on with a two-run blast in the third, ending Suarez's night. The 26-year-old has now given up at least a run in each of his last three appearances in which he's pitched multiple innings. His 7.08 ERA is the second highest in all of baseball among pitchers who've pitched at least 30 innings, trailing only Kyle Hendricks (9.07). Suarez will likely be heading back to the bullpen, where he'll settle back into a long relief role.